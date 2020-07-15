Dorothy MeyerSt. Joseph - Dorothy Meyer passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020 at Valley View Care Center (a hospice facility) in Cottonwood, Arizona after suffering a stroke on June 27, 2020. Private services will be held. There will be a burial in the St. Joseph, MN Parish Cemetery.As a child, Dorothy helped out on the family dairy farm in Sartell, MN. As a young woman she worked at the St. Cloud Hospital. She then married Roman Meyer in Sartell, MN and they settled in St. Joseph, MN. They raised 3 children and Dorothy eventually went to work in Food Service at the VA Hospital in St. Cloud, MN where she worked for 21 years. Dorothy enjoyed many activities, including gardening and canning, sewing, cooking delicious foods, fishing, dancing with Roman, making beautiful crafts and cards, growing flowers, visiting casinos, traveling to all the states as well as places like Costa Rica, and wintering in Arizona with Roman for many years. She also loved being with her many friends, especially playing cards with them. Dorothy was known to have a peaceful, positive, and supportive manner, a kind and generous heart, and an enthusiasm for life. Dorothy was a member of the St. Joseph's Parish in St Joseph, MN for most of her adult life and was devoted to daily prayer with God.Dorothy and Roman were married for 63 loving years. After Roman's death in 2017, Dorothy moved to Sedona, AZ and worshipped at St. John's Vianney Catholic Church. In Sedona, she enjoyed making wonderful new friends and having adventures with her two children nearby. Dorothy was a joy to know!Dorothy was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota in 1933 to Norbert Udermann and Martina (Friedrich). She married Roman Meyer in 1954. They had 3 children: Patricia Meyer (Jim Sevec) of Cornville, AZ, Stephen Meyer (deceased), and Richard (Monica) of Sedona, AZ. Dorothy is also survived by two brothers Earl Udermann (Betty) of Sartell, MN, Albert Udermann (Marcy) of Rockville, MN, sister-in-law's Marcy Roe of Grey Eagle, MN and Josie Meyer of St. Joseph, MN, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Roman, son Stephen, and her parents Norbert and Martina.Thanks for the support of Valley View Care Center in Cottonwood, AZ and Hospice Compassus of Sedona, AZ. And thanks to family and friends for all their support during this special time!Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home of St. Joseph, MN. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.