Dorothy R. Holthaus
Albany - Dorothy R. Holthaus, age 86 of Albany, died peacefully, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the CentraCare Health Hospital in Melrose, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany with Rev. Edward Vebelun, O.S.B. officiating and Rev. Julius Beckermann, O.S.B. concelebrating. Entombment will be at the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Seven Dolors Gathering Area in Albany. Parish prayers will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday evening at the Gathering Area.
Dorothy Rose Mohs was born November 10, 1932 in Melrose, Minnesota to Joseph and Thekla (Winter) Mohs. On October 20, 1953 she married Joseph Holthaus. Dorothy worked at Kentucky Fried Chicken and at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home, but mainly was a stay at home mom raising her family. She was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany and the Christian Mothers. Dorothy enjoyed reading, word find puzzles, BINGO, playing cards, and baking.
Many of Dorothy's favorite things involved her family. She loved going on the family motorcycle trips and going on her mother and daughter get togethers. She enjoyed spending time with all of her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Mary Kay (Steve) Garding of Freeport, Sue (Maynard) Monroe of Melrose, Barb (Hank) Braegelmann of Richmond, Steve (Karen) Holthaus of Albany, Rosie (Mark) Gretsch of Albany, Brian (Rootie) Holthaus of Albany, Nancy (Gene) Henkemeyer of Albany, Denise (Gregg) Scepaniak of Cold Spring, Todd (Sherri) Holthaus of Hills, and Brad (Lori) Holthaus of Sartell; 27 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Jerome (Eleanor) Mohs of St. Cloud, Ralph (Josephine) Mohs of Woodbury, Viola Leukam of Melrose, Angeline Kalthoff of St. Cloud, Harvey (Evie) Mohs of Waite Park, Joe (Carol) Mohs of Elrosa, Adeline (Martin) Schloeder of Garrison, Art (Louise) Mohs of Paynesville, Teresa (Ed) Brang of St. Paul, and Cathy (Jim) Kluempke of Melrose; sister-in-law, Pam Mohs of Dresser, Wisconsin; and brother-in-law, Gene Plachecki of Waite Park.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Elizabeth Holthaus; sister, Mary Plachecki; brother, Francis Mohs; and brothers-in-law, Al Leukam and Martin Kalthoff.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 27, 2019