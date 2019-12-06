|
|
Dorothy Zilka Pierzina
Little Falls - Dorothy Zilka Pierzina, 92-year old resident of Little Falls, MN died Monday, December 2nd at Little Falls Care Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 11th at 11:30 AM at St Mary's Catholic Church, Little Falls. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 10th from 4-7 PM at Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and will continue from 10:30-11:30 Am on Wednesday at the Church. Parish Prayers will be at 6:30 PM on Tuesday evening. Burial will be in St Mary's Parish Cemetery in Little Falls.
Dorothy Zilka Pierzina was born in rural Flensburg, MN, on 7 April 1927, Dorothy was the eleventh of thirteen children of Leo and Dorothy (Knopik) Zilka. On 29 August 1951 Dorothy married Ernest Pierzina, in Sacred Heart Church, Flensburg. For the next sixty-six years, they lived in Little Falls, raising a family of four children.
Dorothy loved to dance, especially with her husband. She enjoyed music, gardening, solving crossword puzzles, and traveling. She was proud of her Polish ancestry and a faithful member of her Church. Her top priority throughout her life was her family.
Survived by her children: Brother Robin (Roger), O.S.B., Collegeville; Timothy, Minneapolis; Douglas, Ortonville; Pamela (A. Timo Lipping), Brooklyn, New York; sister, Sister Serena Zilka, C.S.J., Saint Paul.
Dorothy and Ernie's last months were blessed by the loving care of Mary Ann, Renee, and staff of Brookdale; Betty, Becca, and staff of Bridgeway; the staff of the Little Falls Care Center; and the staff of Saint Gabriel's Health Hospice.
The arrangements for Dorothy are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service 320-632-4393.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019