Douglas G. "Doug" Batdorf
1931 - 2020
Douglas "Doug" G. Batdorf

Sartell - Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Abounding Joy Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Douglas "Doug" G. Batdorf, age 88, who passed away Thursday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Pastor Thomas Wright will officiate and a private family burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Remer at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Doug was born November 27, 1931 in Shovel Lake, MN to Eugene & Alma (Dongske) Batdorf. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Doug married Elizabeth Larson on July 23, 1955 in Remer. They moved to Minneapolis in 1961 and lived there until retiring and moving to Sartell in 1996. Doug worked as a machinist for B Braun Medical Devices. He was a member of Abounding Joy Lutheran Church. Doug enjoyed dancing, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and camping. He was an outdoorsman and handy-man who loved vacationing with family, especially in Hawaii. Doug was a loving and caring man who was devoted to the love of his life.

Doug is survived by his son and daughter, Carl (Betty) Batdorf of Sauk Rapids and Tina (John) Sonnek of Minnetonka; sister, Loraine Norberg of Mesa, AZ; grandchildren, Nicole (Adam) Wentland, Alicia (Drew) Zarges, Nathan (Bethany) Batdorf, and Lindsey (Matt) Tyson; and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty in 2015; sisters, Doris Johnson, Betty Larson, and Helen Carr; and brothers, Oscar and Roger Batdorf.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Abounding Joy Lutheran Church
NOV
21
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Abounding Joy Lutheran Church
