Douglas George Landwehr (Doug)
Sauk Rapids - Douglas George Landwehr (Doug) age 67, passed away on January 5, 2020 at Good Shepherd nursing home in Sauk Rapids, MN.
Doug attended Cathedral High School, served in the Air Force, and retired after over 30 years from Franklin Manufacturing, later Electrolux.
Doug is survived by his father Harold Landwehr, his 4 siblings Linda, Larry, Paul, Jeff. Six children: Melodie, Racheal, Brianna, Holly, Stephen and Brandon, and several grandchildren.
Doug will be interred at the veterans affairs cemetery in Little Falls, MN.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020