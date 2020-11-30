Douglas L. JohnsonSt. Cloud - A Celebration of Life in remembrance of Douglas L. Johnson, age 68 of St. Cloud, will be open to the public from 9:00-11:30 AM on Saturday, December 5 at the Miller Carlin Funeral Home, 3013 Roosevelt Road, St. Cloud, MN, 56301. A private funeral service will be held following the viewing. Doug passed away on Saturday, November 28 at his home in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes. Doug will always be remembered by his wife of 32 years, Sharon; children, Travis (Kelly), Laura (Kyle), Adam, Emily (Nate); grandchildren, Abigail and Klara; siblings, Brian (Doris), David (Brenda) Karne, and Julie; as well as other extended family and countless friends.