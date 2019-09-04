|
|
Douglas Todd Danzl
St. Cloud - Oct 19th 1964 - Sept 1st 2019
"All the fish on Lower Spunk Lake will have one less thing to worry about."
Doug was born on October 19th 1964, in St. Cloud. He graduated Rocori High school and served in the U.S. Army. He was united in marriage to Sharon Freyman on April 30th, 1988. He found his passion as a self-employed siding contractor, until eighteen years ago when a tragic accident left him paralyzed from the chest down. He overcame this setback and became a better person because of it. He accomplished more things from a wheelchair than most people without handicaps. For those who know Doug, his list of accomplishments includes more than could be printed.
On Sunday, September 1st 2019, Doug passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. There will be a visitation on Friday September 6th from 4-7 pm at the Avon Community Church, with a private family memorial held at a later date.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife Sharon, sons Christopher, Michael, his four-legged companion Stella, brothers Randy (Therese), Greg (Christina), Rick (Lara), Chuck.
He is preceded in death by his parents Leo and Joyce.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 4, 2019