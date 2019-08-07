Services
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Pius C Catholic Church
3878 Highland Ave.
White Bear Lake, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pius C Catholic Church
3878 Highland Ave.
White Bear Lake, MN
Duana Jabas

Duana Jabas Obituary
Duane Jabas

White Bear Lake - Loving Dad, Grandpa, and Friend. Age 76, of White Bear Lake, on August 3, 2019. Preceded in death by wife Kathleen "Kit", parents Louis and Ethel, and brother Dennis. Survived by children Steve (Laura), Dave (Kristine), and Dawn (Trevor) Johnson; grandchildren Hannah and Caleb; brother Joe, and extended family. A member of the Knights of Columbus, he was Past Grand Knight of Our Lady of the Lake Council in White Bear Lake, and Past Faithful Navigator of Msgr. Ravoux Assembly #529 in St. Paul. A 35-year employee of 3M and ham radio enthusiast (N0BEI). Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, Aug. 8th, at 11 am at St. Pius C Catholic Church, 3878 Highland Ave., White Bear Lake. Interment at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, White Bear Lake. Visitation Wednesday, Aug. 7th 5-8 pm at Mueller Mortuary, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake and one hour prior to the Mass at church on Thursday. Memorials Preferred.

Mueller Memorial Lake Mortuary, (651) 429-4944; www.MuellerMemorial.com



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 7, 2019
