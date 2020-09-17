Duane H. LahrSt. Cloud -As per his request, funeral services will not be held at this time for Duane H. Lahr, 84 of St. Cloud, who died Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital with his loving wife at his side.Duane was born June 13, 1936 in St. Cloud to Herbert & Gertrude (Bares) Lahr. He grew up in St. Cloud and worked at Franklin Manufacturing and later worked at the VA Medical Center for many years until his retirement. He married Bonnie L. Becker on September 2, 1967 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He is a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in St. Cloud and also the Eagles Aerie # 622 in St. Cloud. Duane enjoyed spending time reading, spending time outside sitting or walking, and grilling. His favorite thing to grill and eat was steak.He is survived by his wife Bonnie of St. Cloud; son, Michael of St. Cloud; sister, Orletta (Bob) Meyer of Clear Lake.He is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Gerald and Donald.A special thank you to friends, Barb and Bill Balzum, Joyce Bell and Wanda Buck.