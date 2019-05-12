|
Duane M. Court
- - 1939 - 2019
Memorial services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery - Little Falls for Duane M. Court. age 80, who passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Augustana Health Care Center in Minneapolis, MN. Rev. Dave Greaver will officiate and internment will be at the Minnesota State Veteran Cemetery with full military honors
Duane was born on March 5, 1939 in Luxemburg, Minnesota to Joseph and Hilda Court. He attended grade school in Luxemburg, Minnesota and graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1957. After high school he attended the St. Cloud Beauty College and worked as a beautician until he was drafted into the US Army in 1961. His duty station was in Germany until he was discharged in 1963. Duane enjoyed riding his motorcycle with his longest trip being to Alaska and back.
Survivors include his sister, Florence, brothers, Jerome, Alvin, Arnold and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Donald, Victor and Arthur.
A special thank you to the staff of both Augustana Health Care and Hospice of the Twin Cities.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 12, 2019