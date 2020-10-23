Duane (Pepper) Pierson



Avon - Duane (Pepper) Pierson, age 86 of Avon, passed away on October 21st, 2020.



Duane was born on September 6th, 1934 in Chaska to Helen and Cyril Pierson. Duane is survived by his wife of 66 years Gloria and 3 daughters: Lori (Terry) Childers of Chaska, Stacie (Tim) Bensen of Maple Grove, and Michele (David) Swantek of St. Cloud; he was preceded in death by his son Randy. Duane is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Tim Pierson, Michael Childers, David Childers, Blake (Courtney) Rychner, Skylar Rychner, and Teddy Bensen. Duane was one of four children and is survived by his sisters: Marlene Workman and Nettie Pass (both of Chaska). He was preceded in death by his brother Willie.



When Duane was a young boy, he had a black lab named Pepper. When his dog died, his friends started calling him Pepper, a nickname that stuck for the rest of his life. Pepper and Gloria met in high school and were married on August 7, 1954. Pepper served in the US Army Reserves for six years. Pepper and Gloria moved to Avon in 1971, started a bait shop and turned it into Avon Marine. Pepper delivered bait for over 60 years and was also a dedicated volunteer fireman and Lions Club member since moving to Avon. Pepper loved socializing with his many friends during Happy Hour and had a knack for pulling winning pull tabs. He also had a passion for fishing, was a long-time member of the fishing club, and his grandson swears he is the best sunny fisherman that ever lived. He loved boats and watched his son race all over the country. He watched his 3 daughters raise their own children and pursue careers. He was very proud of all of them.



Pepper was loved by so many in the community and his smiling face will be missed by all. A remembrance gathering will be scheduled at a later date.



God saw you getting tired, and a cure was not to be.



So he put his arms around you, and whispered, "Come with Me."



With tearful eyes we watched you suffer, and saw you fade away.



Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay.



A golden heart stopped beating, you are now at peaceful rest.



God broke our hearts to prove to us, he only takes the best.









