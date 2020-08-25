1/1
Dwight A. Schwichtenberg
Dwight A. Schwichtenberg

Waite Park, MN - Dwight Arthur Schwichtenberg, age 75, Waite Park, MN, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Funeral services will be Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday. Masks are required and physical distancing will be observed. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Sauk Rapids, MN.

Dwight was born January 20, 1945 in St. Cloud, MN to Arthur and Elizabeth (Wippich) Schwichtenberg. He was a graduate of St. Cloud Technical High School. Dwight served in the United States Air Force from 1963 to 1967. On October 5, 1968 Dwight was united in marriage to Susan Engel in St. Cloud, MN. He was employed as a mechanical engineer by Honeywell/ Alliant Techsystems for 30 years and then Boston Scientific for 20 years. He was a member and past president of the Brooklyn Park Jaycees, and member of St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622. Dwight enjoyed woodworking, landscaping, fishing and going to the casino. He especially loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Susan Schwichtenberg of Waite Park, MN; daughters, Julie (Dean) Jelen of Monticello, MN; Kim Keil (special friend Mark) of Zimmerman, MN; special nephew, Bob Schwichtenberg of Ramsey, MN; four grandchildren, Mitchell (Emily) Jelen, Cassandra Keil, Adam Keil and Rachel Jelen; and his first great grandchild due soon.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald Schwichtenberg.

The family would like to thank the staff of CentraCare Hospice and Home Care for the wonderful care that they provided Dwight.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
