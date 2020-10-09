1/1
Earl Danzeisen
Earl Danzeisen

Cold Spring - October 6, 1928 - October 8, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Earl R. Danzeisen, age 92, who died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Those attending must maintain social distancing and wear a mask. The service will be livestreamed at www.christcatholic.com for those not attending.

Earl was born in Saskatchewan, Canada to John and Julia (Nordgren) Danzeisen. He married Betty Meyer on October 17, 1949 and they were blessed with six children.

Earl served in the US Navy from 1946-1948. He was an autobody repairman by trade and owner of Cold Spring Body Shop. He sold the shop and started the autobody program at St. Cloud Technical College in 1968. Earl was very active in the city of Cold Spring serving as councilman and mayor. He was a member of St. Boniface Parish, Knights of Columbus, VFW, and was an avid golfer.

He is survived by Lloyd (Marnie), Karen (Dave) Dingmann, Mark (Limei), Lori (Jon) Habben, Eric (Mel); 15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren with two more on the way.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Betty (Meyer); daughter, Nancy Proell and 10 siblings.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
(320) 685-7762
