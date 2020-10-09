Ed BiniekWest Fargo, ND - A Memorial Service will be held at St. Columbkille Catholic Church on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for Ed Biniek 47 of West Fargo, North Dakota who passed away unexpectedly at his home on October 5. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church, with inurnment to follow in the parish cemetery. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.Ed was born December 29, 1972 in St. Cloud, MN. He graduated from Holdingford High School in 1991. He attended Minnesota State University, Mankato and obtained a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was most recently employed at Moog Inc. in West Fargo. He was a member of the St. Isidore Knights of Columbus Council # 9307.Ed is survived by his father George Biniek of Avon. Siblings; Ann (Ernest) Rudnicki of Avon, Lois (Dale) Henrich of Morris, Marian (Dan) Skwira of Holdingford, Joan (Greg) Grebinoski of Holdingford, Jerry (Sue) Biniek of Avon, Tom (Jackie) Biniek of Avon and David Biniek of Avon and many nieces and nephews.Ed was preceded in death by his mother Dorothy Biniek in 2011 and his grandparents.