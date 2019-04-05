|
Eddie Lamar Woodson Jr.
Woodbury - Age 65 of Woodbury, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Born April 16, 1953 in Gary, Indiana to Eddie & Geneva Woodson. Married in Gary, Indiana to Leslie Ellen Woodson. When she passed, Eddie moved to the Twin Cities. He was a proud Vietnam Combat Navy veteran. Over the last 30 years, Eddie has enjoyed the metro area and his beloved home with Scarlet, his red macaw, and Zeus, in Woodbury. He will be dearly missed by his family and community friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Leslie; father, Eddie Lamar Woodson Sr.; sister, Renee Woodson; and many extended family members. Survivors include his mom, Geneva Woodson; son, Eddie Lamar Woodson III of Minneapolis; daughter, Natasha Woodson of Gary, Indiana; his 2 granddaughters; brother, Wesley (Chris) Woodson; 3 sisters, Donna Woodson, Lynette Woodson and Marie Woodson; close nephew, Dennis Ryan; and beloved friend, Roxanne. The funeral will be Saturday, April 6th at Anderson Funeral Home,1401 Arcade St., St. Paul with Visitation from 9AM-12PM, followed by the Funeral Service at 12PM.
