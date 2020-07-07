1/1
Edgar Peck
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edgar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edgar Peck

Lakeshore - Edgar Peck, 75 of Lakeshore, died on Saturday, July 4th 2020 at Emmanuel Nursing Home in Detroit Lakes.

A Mass of Christian Burial will held on July 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Nisswa. A visitation will be on Thursday, July 9th from 5-7 p.m. at the church and for one hour prior to services on Saturday. Interment will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Ed was born August 14th, 1944, in Brainerd to Leslie (Bud) Peck and Lila Terrion. After school he joined the U.S. Merchant Marines until he was drafted by the US Army in the Vietnam War with the Delta unit and was a recipient of the purple heart for being wounded in combat. Ed was a truck driver and worked as a heavy equipment operator for the IUOE Local 49. He was a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, DAV, American Legion, VFW, and National Order of Trench Rats. In his retirement years he enjoyed time on his hobby farm and hunting. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Betty; daughter Michelle Steur and son Kurt (Kim) Peck along with 1 granddaughter, Samantha (Rob) Steur, 4 grandsons Ben and Willem Steur, Quinn and Hayden Peck; 3 brothers, Charlie Peck of Brainerd, George Peck of Crosby, Jack Peck of Nisswa; sister Joann (Tim) Voeltz of Staples.

Preceding Ed in death are his father Leslie (Bud) Peck, and mother Lila Terrion; 2 brothers Stanley Terrion and John Terrion.

Memorials can be given to the Military Order of the Purple Heart or local food shelves in the community.

Arrangements have been completed by Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Christopher's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Christopher's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Christopher's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Doran Funeral Home
202 8th Avenue Northeast
Brainerd, MN 56401-2805
(218) 829-4755
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved