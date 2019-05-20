Edith C. Stang



Cold Spring - Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 am Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St Nicholas, MN for Edith C. Stang, age 87, who died Saturday at her home in Cold Spring. Burial will be in the St. Nicholas Parish Cemetery.



A visitation for Edith will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Monday (TODAY) at Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. There will be Parish prayers at 4 p.m. Visitation will also be at the church in St. Nicholas from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.



Edith was born in Duelm, MN to George and Angeline (Ruhoff) Winkelman. She married Andy Stang on June 25, 1952 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Edith enjoyed playing cards, dancing, quilting and volunteering. She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Christian Women and Mission groups.



Survivors include her children, Karen (Dennis) Rausch, Marlene (Dave) Molitor, Lori (Jamie) Hiemer, Stacie, Sr. Perpetua, O.P., Steve (Sandra); Michael, Fr. Mark, Jeffrey (Jamie); son in law, Ken Malone, a sister, Janet Kronenberg; 21 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Andy Stang; her daughter, Jean Malone; her brothers James, Jerome, Norbert, Myron and Eugene Winkelman; her sisters Betty Reiland; her twin, Ethel Ehlinger; grandson, Paul.



Memorials will go towards The Pregnancy Care Center.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 20, 2019