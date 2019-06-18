|
|
Edith M. Lies
Watkins - Edith M. Lies, age 91, of Watkins, formerly of South Haven, died Friday, June 14, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 20 at St. Anne Catholic Church in Kimball with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Edi is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Art) Meier of Roseville, Sandra (Dean) Hawkinson of Elk River and Sheila (Dan) Scrabeck of Rochester; four grandchildren, Anne Reed, Heidi Bentz, Kara Schuster and Brent Hawkinson and seven great grandchildren, Megan and Ali Reed, Calvin and Kaitlyn Bentz, Clark and Oliver Hawkinson and Caden Schuster. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Minnie Elliott; husband, Gerry Lies; and brothers, Alvin, Donald and Harold Elliott.
Obituary, Guestbook & Video Tribute online at www.dingmannfuneral.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 18, 2019