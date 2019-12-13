|
Edna J. Worms
Melrose - Edna J. Worms, age 88 of Melrose, died peacefully, surrounded by her family on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the CentraCare-Melrose Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 17 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Melrose.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. The Christian Women will pray at 5 p.m. followed by parish prayers at 7 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
Edna Josephine Wenker was born October 27, 1931 in Grove Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Ben and Rose (Kortenbusch) Wenker. She attended St. Andrew's Catholic School through the eighth grade and graduated from Melrose High School. On October 8, 1951 she married Melvin Worms at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Greenwald. Edna worked hard on the farm with Melvin and took care of their family. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose, Daughters of Isabella, Christian Women of Melrose and Greenwald, Melrose Senior Citizens, and Catholic United in Greenwald. Edna enjoyed quilting, cooking and baking, gardening, canning, bowling, and playing cards, especially 500 and Schmear.
Edna was a devout and faithful Catholic who prayed the rosary daily. She was a caring and compassionate wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Her faith and family meant the world to her. Edna will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her children, Donald (Marina) Worms of Hercules, California, Harvey (Janet) Worms of Eden Prairie, Diane Worms of Farmington, Joann (Russ) Olson of Breckenridge, Rosie (Tim) Beier of Paynesville, Lisa (Dave) Sarne of Eagan, and Jon (Laurie) Worms of Greenwald; 15 grandchildren, Nathalia (Daniel), Philip (Natalia), Sarah (Austin), Matthew, Mariah, Chad, Eric, Chris (Annie), Emily (Kevin), Stephanie (Nate), Tony, Jessie, Michaela, Madison, and Carter; and six great-grandchildren, Naya, Mateo, Omar, Francisco, Theo, and Esmae; brothers and sisters, Clarence (Mary Ann) Wenker of Melrose, Florentine "Flo" Hammer of Richmond, Adeline (Stan) Schaefer of Burnsville, and Larry (Radi) Wenker of St. Anthony.
Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Worms on August 25, 2015; parents; brothers and sisters, Herb Wenker, Ed Wenker, Ray Wenker, Sylvia Schulzetenberg, Marie Schneider, and Adolph Wenker.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019