Edward A. Corrigan
Edward A. Corrigan

Clear Lake - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Clearwater for Edward A. Corrigan, 87 who passed away on October 30, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Dennis Backer will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, Sauk Rapids.

Edward was born on August 7, 1933 in Duelm to John and Matilda (Abfalter) Corrigan. He married Durane Gohman at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sauk Rapids on May 30, 1959. Edward proudly served our country in the United States Army before working as a machinist for over 40 years at DeZurik's in Sartell. Edward was a contractor for 35 years, building many homes in the Sauk Rapids and St. Cloud areas. In retirement he enjoyed building lakeshore docks for the past 20 years. He was a devoted member of St. Luke's Catholic Church and served as an usher. Edward was also a member of the Waite Park American Legion, Knights of Columbus St. Lawrence Council #21519 of Duelm and a former member of Central MN Homebuilder's Association. Edward enjoyed fishing, boating, going out to eat at church breakfasts, and traveling. He deeply loved his family, grandchildren, great grandchildren and his church family. Edward was a devoted husband, caring, kind, loving, ambitious, and a creative man who was a very hard worker.

Survivors include his spouse of over 61 years, Durane of Clear Lake; children, Dale (Denise) Corrigan of Sauk Rapids, Dennis (Marta) Corrigan of Clear Lake, Dean (Jennifer) Corrigan of Clear Lake and Duane (Jessica) Corrigan of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, John, Krista, Zachary, Ryan, Andrew, Matthew, Katie, Kamryn and Makinsey; great grandchildren, Brea, Malia, Emma, and Bentley.

He is preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Daryl; and siblings, Harold, Hazel, Ellen, Evelyn Cielinski, Jerome and Ralph.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff from the ER and CICU units at the St. Cloud Hospital, especially Anita from spiritual care. We couldn't have made it through this time without your strong hands, huge hearts, guidance and compassion. Thank You!

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
