Rockville - Edward Bernard Karls was born in Rockville to Bernard and Theresia (Nieters) Karls on January 9, 1931. After serving in the US Army during the Korean War, he married Irene Fuechtmann at St. Boniface Church in Melrose, MN on August 16, 1958. Ed graduated from Cathedral High School, St. Cloud, MN in 1948 and attended Drew Business College; he was a graduate of St. Cloud State University Business College, which led to a 47-year career as a draftsman and salesman for Cold Spring Granite Company. Along with his wife, he built and operated Karls Grocery and Liquor store in Rockville for 16 years.



Ed was a faithful member of Mary of the Immaculate Conception church all his life, serving as a trustee of the church for 27 years and as an usher for 63 years. He was in charge of the Building Committee, Cemetery Committee, and Finance Council. He designed the granite altars, wood ceiling, and window surrounds of the remodeled church interior, as well as the east side parking lot, and assisted in the design of the Parish Center and the new front entry and elevator. For the Calvary Cemetery, he designed and built the Pro-Life Monument and negotiated the purchase of the additional acreage for the cemetery expansion, new gateway arches, and fencing.



Aside from his time in the Army, Ed spent his entire life living in and enriching the Rockville community with his talents. He served on the Rockville City Council and EDA for 30 years, in addition to volunteering as a city fireman for 33 years. He negotiated the purchase of the land for Eagle Park and the new Fire Hall; he prepared the initial plans for the City Hall and Fire Hall and supervised the construction for the city. Ed organized the Rockville Firemen's Relief Association and later designed the Veterans Memorial and World Trade Center Monument at the Fire Hall.



He was a board member of the Assumption Nursing Home in Cold Spring for several years and a charter member of the Rockville Lions Club. The club honored Ed with the Melvin Jones award for his many years of service. He was also a member of the Catholic Foresters, secretary/treasurer of the local Catholic United Financial, and a charter member of the Korean War Last Man's Club. Ed returned home to the loving arms of his savior Jesus Christ on June 4, 2019, following a brief illness.



Survivors include his wife of over 60 years, Irene; 5 children and 12 grandchildren; Jeffry and Nancy (Brianna and Roman), Roxanne and David Hermanson (Katherine, Caleb and Zachary), Glenn (Phillip and Benjamin); Curtis and Pamela (Madeline and Lauren); Christopher and Amy (Taylor, Ashley and Dylan); and his sister, Rose Leither. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Kent; and his brother, Robert.



Friends and relatives may visit at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019. Visitation will continue Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. in the church. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery in Rockville. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion Post 455 of Cold Spring, MN.











