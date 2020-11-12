Edward Florian Fietek



St. Cloud - Edward Florian Fietek, 94, passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 7th, 2020 at his residence in St. Cloud. He was born on October 4th, 1926 in Flensburg, MN. Edward was the son of Paul and Lucy Fietek of Flensburg.



Edward is survived by two sisters, Diane Boisjolie of Little Falls and Bernadine Sobiech of St. Paul. Two children, Kevin Fietek of Coon Rapids and Cindy Fietek of St. Cloud. Also by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Edward is proceeded in death by his wife, Joy (Crotteau) of St. Cloud, son Gary Fietek of Sebeka, daughters Sheryl Bursch of Cambridge, Juliann Anderson of Pine River, and Denise Scott of Park Rapids, sisters Gertrude, Leona, and Rosemary Fietek.



Edward worked for the railroad until his retirement 35 years ago.



He was a resident of Talahi Care Center for the last 9 years. He made many friends with the residents and staff. He will be missed by all. Please keep Edward in your prayers.



There will be no memorial service









