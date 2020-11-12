1/
Edward Florian Fietek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Florian Fietek

St. Cloud - Edward Florian Fietek, 94, passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 7th, 2020 at his residence in St. Cloud. He was born on October 4th, 1926 in Flensburg, MN. Edward was the son of Paul and Lucy Fietek of Flensburg.

Edward is survived by two sisters, Diane Boisjolie of Little Falls and Bernadine Sobiech of St. Paul. Two children, Kevin Fietek of Coon Rapids and Cindy Fietek of St. Cloud. Also by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Edward is proceeded in death by his wife, Joy (Crotteau) of St. Cloud, son Gary Fietek of Sebeka, daughters Sheryl Bursch of Cambridge, Juliann Anderson of Pine River, and Denise Scott of Park Rapids, sisters Gertrude, Leona, and Rosemary Fietek.

Edward worked for the railroad until his retirement 35 years ago.

He was a resident of Talahi Care Center for the last 9 years. He made many friends with the residents and staff. He will be missed by all. Please keep Edward in your prayers.

There will be no memorial service




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the St. Cloud Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved