Edward J. PeineCold Spring (Formerly Princeton) - Ed was born on May 21, 1939 in Little Falls, MN to Charles and Louise (Dahmen) Peine. At an early age, Ed and his siblings entered the St. Cloud Children's Home. At age 10 he entered the family of Alfred and Cecelia Mimbach of St. Martin, MN. Ed Graduated from Paynesville High School in 1957. He joined the U.S. Army in 1959 and was honorably discharged in 1961. Ed married Dorothy Eichers on November 23, 1961 at St. Boniface Church, Cold Spring, MN. He was employed by St. Boniface Church as the maintenance person and then worked for Cold Spring Granite Company. In 1968 he moved his family to Princeton, MN and was employed by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. He retired in 2001 after 33 years. After retirement, he was the groundskeeper for St. Edward's Church in Princeton. He also spent 5 years bagging groceries at Coborn's in Princeton.Ed enjoyed watching Nascar Racing, dirt track racing in Princeton, the annual August vacation at the lake with Dorothy and his in-laws in Longville, MN, and all those card games with family at our gatherings.He is survived by his wife, Dorothy of 58 years; children Jim (Deb), Bill (Mimie), and Mary Jo (Gene) Wold; grandchildren Josh (Jenna), Tara, Jeremy, Kevin (Amy), Elizabeth (Brad), Melissa and Chris; great-grandchildren, Kajia, Aislinn, Braeden and one on the way; siblings, Mary Ann (Jack) Marinshaw, Mary (Don) Holthaus, Toney, Herman (Mary Jane), Francis (Julie) and Chuck (Betty).He is Preceded in death by his parents; Charles and Louise Peine; foster parents, Alfred and Cecelia Mimbach; brothers, Ervin (Emma), Roman (Ellen), Steve (Agnes); and sister-in-law, Theresa.Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Christ Our Light Catholic Church (North) in Princeton, MN. Visitation will be 2 hours before the service. Burial will be in the St. Edward's Parish Cemetery, Princeton, MN. Memorials are preferred. Those attending must wear masks and practice social distancing.