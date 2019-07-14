|
Edward "Ed" J. Rudnicki
- - Edward "Ed" J. Rudnicki, 66 year old resident of Opole, MN passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole, MN. Burial will take place in the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4-7 P.M. on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN and from 9:30-10:30 A.M. on Monday at the Church in Opole, MN. Parish prayers will be prayed at 4:00 P.M. on Sunday. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 14, 2019