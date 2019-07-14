Services
Shelley Funeral Chapels - Little Falls Chapel
214 2nd Street SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
(320) 632-5242
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shelley Funeral Chapels - Little Falls Chapel
214 2nd Street SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
Opole, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
Opole, MN
Edward J. "Ed" Rudnicki


1953 - 2019
Edward J. "Ed" Rudnicki Obituary
Edward "Ed" J. Rudnicki

Edward "Ed" J. Rudnicki, 66 year old resident of Opole, MN passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole, MN. Burial will take place in the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4-7 P.M. on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN and from 9:30-10:30 A.M. on Monday at the Church in Opole, MN. Parish prayers will be prayed at 4:00 P.M. on Sunday.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 14, 2019
