Edward "Ed" O'Brien
Richmond - Edward "Ed" James O'Brien, age 56 of Richmond, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital after a short illness.
Ed was born February 11, 1963 at the St. Cloud Hospital to Lawrence and Doris (Bush) O'Brien of Eden Valley. He grew up on the family farm in Eden Lake Township west of Eden Valley and graduated from Eden Valley Watkins High School in 1981.
After high school he worked for Bud Albright Hog Farm and attended Ridgewater College in Willmar graduating with a degree in Agri Business. Ed began working for the Cold Spring Coop in 1997 and was employed there until the time of his death.
Ed's hobbies included playing pool, deer hunting, and Tae Kwan Do.
He is survived by his sister Cindy (John) Severin; nieces, nephews, cousins; best friends Kathy and Marty Nelson and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; sister, Sharon and nephew, Raymond.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020