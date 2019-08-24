|
Edward R. Hendrickson
- - Edward R. Hendrickson, 72-year-old resident of Cushing, MN died on Wednesday at his home. Services will be held on Wednesday, August 28 at 10:30 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 27 and from 9:00-10:30 A.M. on Wednesday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service with a Prayer Service at 4:00 P.M.
The funeral arrangements for Ed are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN 320-632-4393.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 24, 2019