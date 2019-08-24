Services
Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service
900 First Street Southeast
Little Falls, MN 56345
(320) 632-4393
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service
900 First Street Southeast
Little Falls, MN 56345
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service
900 First Street Southeast
Little Falls, MN 56345
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service
900 First Street Southeast
Little Falls, MN 56345
Resources
Edward R. Hendrickson Obituary
Edward R. Hendrickson

- - Edward R. Hendrickson, 72-year-old resident of Cushing, MN died on Wednesday at his home. Services will be held on Wednesday, August 28 at 10:30 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 27 and from 9:00-10:30 A.M. on Wednesday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service with a Prayer Service at 4:00 P.M.

The funeral arrangements for Ed are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN 320-632-4393.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 24, 2019
