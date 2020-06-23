Edward R. "Shorty" Silvers
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward R. "Shorty" Silvers

St. Cloud - Edward R. "Shorty" Silvers, age 87, died peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Michael's Catholic Church, St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Inurnment will be in the State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls. Those attending the mass are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Due to distancing policies a reception will not be held after the mass, a social gathering to further celebrate Ed's live will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Ed was born the third of four children on December 7, 1932 in Cold Spring, MN to Ed C. and Louise (Geisen) Silvers. He grew up in Farming, MN and married Bernie D. Warneke on January 5, 1963 in St. Joseph's Church in Waite Park, MN.

He began working for Martin Fruth Construction in 1950. Ed entered the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict in 1953, serving as Company Clerk and attaining the rank of Sgt.

After military service Ed rejoined Martin Fruth Construction working as Foreman and eventually President, until his retirement in 1998. He often bid joint venture with Central Specialties and after his retirement in 1998, became an estimator for 12 years.

Ed was a member of the Waite Park American Legion Post 428 and St. Cloud Eagles Club #622. He enjoyed hunting, ice fishing, playing cards and especially golfing as a member of the Rich Spring Golf Club with Bernie and their golfing group, Harold (Jane) Torborg and Ben (Vi) Kalthoff.

Ed is survived by his wife, Bernie; sisters, MaryAnn Ludowese of Columbus OH, and Verena Lund of Duluth; and brother Norbert (Elaine) of Richmond MN. As well as Honorary family, Jeff (Nicole) Palm, Melissa (Jacob) Ferguson and their daughter, Aubrey.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House, the Poor Clare's Monastery, or the Tri-County Humane Society, St. Cloud.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
09:30 AM
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved