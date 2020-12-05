Edward R. WinczewskiSt. Cloud - A Latin Tridentine High Mass of Catholic Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on, Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Traditional Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Edward R. Winczewski, age 87 of St. Cloud who died surrounded by his family on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Arlington Place Assisted Living in St. Joseph. Reverend Father Nino Molina will officiate. Graveside obsequies will be held following the Mass at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Sartell with military honors provided by the Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428.Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.Edward was born August 21, 1933 in Dickinson, North Dakota to John and Anna (Rudnick) Winczewski. He served his country in the United States Air Force as a Fire Fighter from 1953 until 1957. Edward was united in marriage to Leona A. Worm on October 30, 1961 at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond. They were blessed with six children. He was employed by St. Regis/Champion Paper Mill for 44 years retiring in 1995. Ed was a member of Immaculate Conception Traditional Catholic Church. He had a great love and appreciation for his traditional Catholic Faith and prayed the Rosary daily, which he instilled in his children.Ed was a master gardener. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, making maple syrup, wood working and especially spending time with his family.Ed is survived by his children, Janice (Keith) Schimnich of Cold Spring, Julie (Brian) Fuchs of Belgrade, Lora (Peter) Arceneau of Cold Spring, Nancy (Shawn) Vouk of St. Joseph, and Richard Winczewski of Eagle Bend; 12 grandchildren, Mathew, Nicholas, Evan, Mitchell and Christopher Fuchs, Michael, Isabella, John, and Colleen Arceneau, and Joseph, Catherine and Robert Vouk; sister, Joanie Schimnich of Sauk Rapids; and many nieces and nephews.Edward was preceded in death by his parents; his wife on July 13, 2017; son, Thomas; brothers, Mike and George; and infant sister, Delores.