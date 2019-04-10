Edwin H. Bloch



St. Cloud - A Latin Tridentine Requiem High Mass of Catholic Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Traditional Catholic Church for Edwin H. Bloch, age 91, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center, surrounded by family. The Reverend Father Brendan Hughes, CMRI will officiate. Graveside obsequies, followed by full military honors, will be held at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum.



Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 and from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, all at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph. Recitation of the Most Holy Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph



Edwin was born on June 1, 1927 to John and Mary (Heinen) Bloch in Albany, Minnesota. He was united in marriage to Eleanor M. Buermann on June 8, 1955 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond. They were married for 54 years. Edwin honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. After his service, he joined the St. Cloud V.F.W. #428. He worked in construction in the St. Cloud area for most of his life. He was a devout member of Immaculate Conception Traditional Catholic Church.



Edwin was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved spending time with his family at their cabin on Upper Spunk Lake in Avon. While there, he enjoyed going fishing and playing card games, especially cribbage, 500 and Dirty Clubs. Edwin will always be remembered for his love of family and willingness to help anyone with their projects.



He is survived by his children, Elmer (Jane), Dan (Kim), Randy (Elizabeth), Steven (Cheryl), all of St. Cloud, Daryl (Patrice), of Sauk Rapids, LuAnn (Brian) Bedel, of St. Joseph, Larry (Sandy), of Sartell; 25 grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; siblings, Florence Petrich, Marcella Stangler, Leo, David, Alfred, Robert and Patricia Coliander; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



Edwin is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eleanor, on September 8, 2009; son, Walter, on August 23, 1998; siblings, Agnes Stock, Raymond, Angeline Stangler, Norbert and Rita Huberty.



A special thank you to the staff of the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center and CentraCare Home Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Edwin.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary