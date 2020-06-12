Edwin HartungHoldingford - The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Edwin J. Hartung, age 91 of Opole, will be 10:30 AM, Wednesday, June 17 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Edwin passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, June 11. Visitation will be from 4-8:00 PM Tuesday, June 16 and again after 9:30 AM Wednesday at the church in Opole. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.Edwin was born on September 8, 1928 in Arban, MN, the son of Sebastian and Frances (Young) Hartung. He married Adeline Court on April 15, 1950 in St. Joseph. He was a life-long farmer, and he also worked for the St. Cloud VA for 33 years before his retirement. Edwin always enjoyed his time spent fishing, playing cards with friends and family, as well as making sure his vegetable gardens were growing strong.Edwin will always be remembered by his children, Elaine (Marvin) Kremers of Avon, Jeanette (David Hoppert) of Avon, Carole (Victor) Michalek of St. Stephen, David (Linda) Hartung of Opole, Jerome Hartung of Freeport, Sharon (Arthur) Salzer of Freeport, Dennis (Ann) Hartung of Avon, Robert (Judy) Hartung of Freeport, Barbara (Rodney) Kaeter of Rice, Michael (Nancy) Hartung of Opole; 42 grandchildren and 62 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Stella Kasper of Albertville and brother, Victor Hartung of St. Cloud. He is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Adeline Hartung; parents, Sebastian and Frances Hartung; grandchildren, Rebecca Kremers and Jason Hartung; great-grandson, Edward Michalek; siblings, Anthony (AnnMarie) Hartung, Frank (Evangeline) Hartung, Leo (Catherine) Hartung, and Sister Eugenia Hartung; brother-in-law Andrew Kasper and sister-in-law Eileen Hartung. The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice for their time and care for Edwin.