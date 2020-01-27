Services
Eileen C. Lage

St. Cloud - Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Eileen C. Lage, age 75, of St. Cloud and formerly of Marshall, MN. Eileen passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud after a courageous battle with cancer. Rev. Tim Lindhorst will officiate and burial will be in North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. at the church on Thursday. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Eileen is survived by her husband, Robert of St. Cloud; children, Caron Lage of St. Cloud, Mike (Michelle) Lage and Sarah and Jennifer of Sartell, Steve (Jennifer) Lage and Anna and Natalie of St. Cloud; and brother, Mark (Linda) Paulson of Wadena. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marcia Hawkey; and brother, Dan Paulson.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.

Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
