Eileen Capser



Cold Spring - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church in Jacobs Prairie, MN for Eileen Capser age 85, who died Tuesday at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.



A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Parish prayers will be at 3:45 p.m. Visitation will continue Monday morning from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. in the church.



Eileen was born on May 8, 1933, in St. Wendel Township, MN, 1 of 13 children to Joseph and Gertrude (Wolney) Gill. She married Casper Capser on June 11, 1955 in St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph, MN. Eileen worked at a bakery in St. Paul before moving to Cold Spring in 1979. She was then a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, crocheting, quilting and canning. Eileen was a great cook who loved her trips to the casino and doing crossword puzzles. She was a member of St. James Parish and St. Joseph American Legion Auxiliary.



She is survived by her siblings, Ted (Joan), Marie Winter, Donald (Veronica), Jim (Celina), Mike (Arleen), Margaret (Alfred) Kalla, Alma (Arnold) Nietfeld, Donna Mae (Jerome) Karls; sister-in-law, Ethel Gill and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Casper; brothers, Herbert, Ervin (Marlene), Albert (Rosemary), Eugene; 2 infant siblings, Joseph and Ann; brother-in-law, David Winter; Nephews, Andrew Gill, Scott Kalla and niece, Brenda Baum.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary