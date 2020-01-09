|
Eileen "Leah" E. Zierden
Passed away January 6, 2020 at the age of 72. Preceded in death by husband, Raymond; parents, Edmund & Elizabeth Mohr; sisters, Laura, Bernie & Alice; and brother, Gene. Survived by children, Vicki, Chris (Don) Kempton, Aaron, Abby (Josh) Larson & Jeremy (Karie); grandchildren, Angie (Matt) & Danielle, Ray & Avianna, Violet & Allison, Logan & Paige; siblings, Lucy, Ann, Marge, Monica & Mike; sister-in-law, Ann; and nieces, nephews, cousins & friends. Memorial Mass 10AM, Monday, Jan. 13th at the Church of St. John Neumann, 4030 Pilot Knob Road @ Deerwood Dr.; Eagan. Gathering of Family & Friends 1-hr. before the Mass at church. Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. www.klecatskys.com 651-451-1551
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020