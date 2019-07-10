Resources
Eileen Sisaye

Stommes, PH. D.

June 20, 1947 ~ July 10, 2006

The thirteenth anniversary of Dr. Eileen Sisaye Stommes',

daughter of the late Mr. William and Mrs. Laura Stommes,

passing is observed on July 10, 2019.

Her family is honored to post this announcement:

to recognize and remember the contributions that she made.

Her family misses her love and care every day

but she is with us forever.

She would be proud of her daughters

Sarah's and Anne's accomplishments.

We thank her for nurturing them with

her utmost love and care and for her guiding spirit.

Your family cherishes the everlasting memories

you left as we honor the thirteen anniversaries,

2006-2019, of your passing.

We love and miss you with each passing moment.



Your husband Dr. Dr. Seleshi Sisaye

and daughters Sarah & Anne Sisaye.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 10, 2019
