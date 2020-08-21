Elaine A. Schrenk
St. Cloud - Elaine Ann Schrenk, aged 70, a long-time local resident, died peacefully in St Cloud Hospital after a brave and valiant fight against cancer.
Elaine was born June 3, 1950, the second child of Jerome and Genevieve (Clasemann) Schrenk in Long Prairie, MN. She was the fourth generation to grow up on the family farm homesteaded by her great grandfather. The rolling fields, maple woods, wildlife, farm animals and pets connected her to a universe where she found comfort and peace. With her gentle spirit, she could bottle feed the most skittish of orphaned lambs and calves. And at early age, she was a budding artist and writer.
Elaine attended St Mary of Mount Carmel grade school and Long Prairie High School. When her family moved to Brooklyn Center, MN, she completed her senior year at Robbinsdale High School. Yet, she always identified with her Long Prairie class, attending their reunions. Elaine graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Art and a M.S. in Jewelry Design. She combined her passion for working with materials and stains as a Dental Laboratory Technician where she painstakingly made porcelain teeth and bridges for many dental offices in the St. Cloud area. As a perfectionist, she excelled in this art. Later, she worked in the Money Center at Walmart, always attentive to her customer's needs and averting many from sending money to scam destinations. She also worked part time at Good Earth Food Cooperative, which fit her aesthetic of living healthy.
Elaine was an independent, quiet, caring person who made friends easily and was well-liked. Gifted with a curious, inquiring nature, she studied church history, world religions, archeology, philosophy, art, poetry, nature and nutrition. She found a spiritual home in the Unitarian Universalist Church, where she was an active member. As an accomplished artist, Elaine created many ink drawings and oil paintings. She was a poet, gardener, gourmet vegetarian cook, lover of cats and crossword puzzles; and took long daily walks. Elaine meditated daily for most of her life. She lived mindfully, which she described "can only be expressed with gratitude and joyousness". She was true to herself.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents and two infant brothers, Joseph and Richard. She is survived by siblings Carol Windels (John Jarman), Lois (Bill) McNeil, and Michael Schrenk; special friend Barry Kazmer; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A memorial service is planned for a later date. Memorials can be sent to the Unitarian Universalist Church in St. Cloud, Tri-County Humane Society, and St. Cloud Housing and Development Authority.
