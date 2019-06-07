|
Elaine "Lonnie" Corrine (Keefe) Chirhart
- - Elaine "Lonnie" Corrine (Keefe) Chirhart, passed away at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital on Tuesday, June 4th at the age of 72.
Lonnie is predeceased by her father Thomas Keefe, and her mother, Florence (Garland) Keefe.
Lonnie is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Chirhart of 51 years. They were married in Plymouth, Minnesota at St, Mary's of the Lake Catholic Church on May 24th, 1968.
Lonnie is lovingly remembered by her sister's Kay (Mike) Busch, Mary Ann (Lyle) Bohn, her children, Rebecca (Geoff) Gilleland, Thomas (Rebecca), and Luke (Eileen); grandchildren, Emma, Eleanor, Jacob, Oliver, Carmody, Theodore, Keefer, Ambrose, along with treasured sister's-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Lonnie was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on December 8th, 1946. She graduated from St. Anthony of Padua High School, in NE Minneapolis in 1964 and went on to earn a teaching degree at St. Cloud State University in 1974. She worked as an educator for the Becker School District for 30 years.
Lonnie enjoyed a home full of people, reading, and writing poetry, traveling with her husband, volunteering, and spending time with her grandchildren. She lived her life with purpose.
The visitation (11:00 a.m.) and funeral service (Noon) will be held at The Basilica of St. Mary, 1600 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403 on Tuesday, June 11th with a luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Friends of the Hennepin County Library https://www.supporthclib.org/
