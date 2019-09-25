Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
St. Cloud, MN
Elaine D. Johnson Obituary
St. Cloud, MN - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Elaine D. Johnson, age 93 of St. Cloud who passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Country Manor Health Care Center, Sartell. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Interment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Arrangements were made by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Elaine was born December 15, 1925 in Holdingford, Minnesota to Michael and Magdalen (Litchy) Cipala. She attended the College of St. Benedict and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. Elaine taught school in Holdingford and Cold Spring. She married Alfred K. "Alf" Johnson on June 12, 1951 at St. Hedwig's Catholic Church in Holdingford. Elaine lived in central Minnesota most of her life. She was a member of St. Michael's Parish, Mission Group and Daughters of Isabella.

Elaine enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing and projects with her grandchildren.

Elaine is survived by her children, Lois (Bill Eiffert) Johnson of St. Cloud, Brian (Linda) of St. Joseph, Jeff (Jean) of Sartell, Jim (Kathy) of Seattle, Washington and Kurt (Camille) of Big Lake; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two great great grandsons; sister, Evie O'Donnell of St. Joseph; and brother, Gene (Mary) Cipala of Holdingford.

She was preceded in death her parents; her husband Alf in 2009; and brother, Elmer.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 25, 2019
