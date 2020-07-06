1/1
Elaine M. Feldges
Elaine M. Feldges

St. Cloud - Visitation will be from 11 to 3 pm on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Elaine M. Feldges, 73, of St. Cloud who passed away on July 5, 2020 in Sartell. Burial will be at the St. Mary Help of Christians Parish Cemetery.

Elaine was born on May 14, 1947 in St. Cloud to Alphonse and Alice (Falke) Feldges. She was a member of St. Mary Help of Christians in St. Augusta. Elaine worked as an accountant for different finance businesses in the area. She enjoyed golf, watching the Minnesota Twins, and spending time at the cabin at Gull Lake. Elaine enjoyed traveling, especially to places that had warmer weather. She was a social, friendly, optimistic, and incredibly caring person who will be dearly missed by all.

Survivors include her sister, Carol Anundsen of Elk River; nephews, Mark Anundsen of Monticello and Brian (Tami) Anundsen of Green Bay, WI; great niece, Briana Anundsen; great nephew, Brady Anundsen; many extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Obituary, Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






Published in St. Cloud Times from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
1900 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 252-2522
