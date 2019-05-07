Services
Dresser-Methven Funeral Home - Mora
124 Maple Avenue East
Mora, MN 55051
(320) 679-1822
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dresser-Methven Funeral Home - Mora
124 Maple Avenue East
Mora, MN 55051
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
7:30 PM
Dresser-Methven Funeral Home - Mora
124 Maple Avenue East
Mora, MN 55051
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Mora, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Mora, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine M. Johnson


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elaine M. Johnson Obituary
Elaine M. Johnson passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. She was 93 years old. Elaine was born on January 27, 1926 on a farm in Haybrook Township north of Mora. Her parents were Gilbert and Ida Johnstone. Elaine graduated from Mora High School in 1943. She married Lester H. Johnson on Oct. 9, 1944. If you met her once ... you loved her as she was kind, compassionate, fun, humble, generous, helpful and would be there and do anything for others. Elaine is survived by Linda Johnson of Mora, Russell (Sharon) Johnson of Ogilvie, Dianne (Dale) Gruber of St. Cloud, Debbie (Shane) Steward of Palmer, Alaska, Twenty Grandchildren, Twenty Eight Great Grandchildren, and four Great Great Grandchildren. Brothers Dick Johnstone, Larry (Luda) Johnstone, Sister Irene Dehkes, and Sister-in-law Jean Johnstone. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mora, MN. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 4 until 8 P.M. at Dresser-Methven Funeral Home in Mora as well as one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Mora.

www.methvenfuneralhome.com



Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now