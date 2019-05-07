|
Elaine M. Johnson passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. She was 93 years old. Elaine was born on January 27, 1926 on a farm in Haybrook Township north of Mora. Her parents were Gilbert and Ida Johnstone. Elaine graduated from Mora High School in 1943. She married Lester H. Johnson on Oct. 9, 1944. If you met her once ... you loved her as she was kind, compassionate, fun, humble, generous, helpful and would be there and do anything for others. Elaine is survived by Linda Johnson of Mora, Russell (Sharon) Johnson of Ogilvie, Dianne (Dale) Gruber of St. Cloud, Debbie (Shane) Steward of Palmer, Alaska, Twenty Grandchildren, Twenty Eight Great Grandchildren, and four Great Great Grandchildren. Brothers Dick Johnstone, Larry (Luda) Johnstone, Sister Irene Dehkes, and Sister-in-law Jean Johnstone. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mora, MN. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 4 until 8 P.M. at Dresser-Methven Funeral Home in Mora as well as one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Mora.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 7, 2019