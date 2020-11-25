1/1
Elaine M. Posterick
Elaine M. Posterick

Sartell - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Elaine M. Posterick age 83, of Sartell who passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Country Manor. Reverend Ron Weyrens will officiate. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to services on Tuesday at Church.

Elaine was born on July 13, 1937 in Holdingford to Paul and Eleanor (Karash) Sobieck and raised by her step father, Leo Klein. Elaine married Al Posterick on September 1, 1958 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole. She retired from DeZurick after working many years as an order writer. Elaine was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, the St. Cloud V.F.W. #428 Auxiliary, Sartell American Legion post #277 Auxiliary, St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622 Auxiliary, and the St. Stephen Lions Club.

Elaine enjoyed crocheting, baking, fishing, camping, snowmobiling and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her daughters, Lynn (Scott) Vee of Coon Rapids, Shelly Woodruff of Mound; grandchildren; Bryce Vee, Brandon Vee and Drake Woodruff; brother Alfred (Mary Lou) Sobieck; and nieces and nephews.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Al in August, 2020.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
