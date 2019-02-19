Elaine T. Gall



St. Cloud - A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Elaine T. Gall, age 80, of St. Cloud. Elaine passed away peacefully on February 5 at the Quiet Oaks Hospice House with family by her side. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate and Reverend Gerald Dalseth will concelebrate. Private family entombment will take place in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum at a later date.



A visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, February 24 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 9 a.m. on Monday at St. Michael's Catholic Church. Parish Prayers will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.



Elaine was born March 28, 1938 in Royalton, MN to Edward and Theresa (Jansky) Burggraff. She married Benno Gall on October 7, 1957 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. She enjoyed many years working for Hallmark greeting cards, but taking care of her family and home was her passion. Being blessed with the gift of music, Elaine taught herself to play the accordion and the electric organ. She enjoyed Bingo, cards, puzzles and volunteering through the church. Together they enjoyed polka dancing, were members of the Heartland Polka Swingers and traveled with the Wendinger Band. They also enjoyed snowmobiling, golfing and camping trips. She was an active member of St. Michael's Parish and Catholic United Financial.



Elaine is survived by her husband of 61 years Benno, children Gary (Jodie) of St. Cloud, Mary Lou (Jay) Landowski of Winona, Lori (Lowell) Frerich of Cold Spring and Greg (Carrie) of St. Augusta, 8 grandchildren: Ben, Katie, Joe, Wes, Colt, Gavin, Grayson, and Griffin, 9 great grandchildren: Carter, Grace, Jennings, Gus, Jaydan, Brooks, Sophie, Sadie, and Emmie Elaine, brother Edward (Alice) Burggraff, Jr. of Little Falls and sister Alma Popp of Rice.



Preceding Elaine in death were her parents, siblings Lorraine Schlichting, Ralph Burggraff, Ernie Burggraff, Arnold Burggraff, Rita Mugg, and Raymond Burggraff.



Elaine's family would like to thank the Assumption Community and Quiet Oaks Hospice staff for their loving and gentle care. A special thank you to Kathy Stang of the Healing Grounds of Cold Spring for her love and support during this journey.



Memorials are preferred and donations will go to Quiet Oaks and Healing Grounds.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on Feb. 19, 2019