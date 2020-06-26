Eldora M. Gale
Eldora M. Gale

5/2/1926 - 6/18/2020

Eldora was born to Harold and Esther Stavrum on May 2, 1926 in St Louis Park, MN. She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother, her husband and her son.

Eldora has donated her body to the University of Minnesota Anatomy Program. Upon completion of their studies a memorial service will be held at the University of Minnesota at a later date.




Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
