Eldora M. Gale



5/2/1926 - 6/18/2020



Eldora was born to Harold and Esther Stavrum on May 2, 1926 in St Louis Park, MN. She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother, her husband and her son.



Eldora has donated her body to the University of Minnesota Anatomy Program. Upon completion of their studies a memorial service will be held at the University of Minnesota at a later date.









