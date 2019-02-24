|
Eleanor Blodgett Carlson
Richland, WA - Eleanor Blodgett Carlson was born May 19, 1921 in St. Paul, Mn to Harvey P. and Fay B. Blodgett and passed away of natural causes in Richland, Wa on Feb. 11, 2019.
When 12 years old, Eleanor and her family moved to a dairy farm in Erhard, Mn. She graduated from Pelican Rapids High School. After attending secretarial school in Mpls., at the age of 23 she joined the war effort becoming a supervisor of 38 employees as an aluminum welder for Northwest Airlines. Here she met design engineer William Louis Carlson, Jr. They were married June 9, 1945. Bill and Eleanor raised 3 children while living in Mpls, Bloomington, and St Cloud, Mn. They were members of Unity Church, St Paul, Mn and UUA of St Cloud, Mn.
Eleanor was involved in the League of Women Voters, volunteered in the American Red Cross for over 15 years and as a volunteer at Kalispell Regional Medical Center, Kalispell, Mt with over 1100 hours. She loved to quilt, belonging to the Flathead Quilt Guild in Kalispell.
Eleanor is remembered for her infectious and continuous smile and as a generous care-giver. Fun memories of her include her love of chocolate, her bling and her gold walking shoes.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband William, on Jan 29, 1989 and her son William II on April 17, 2014. She is survived by her daughters Chris Carlson of Kalispell, Mt and Connie Carlson Nolin (Rod Nolin} of the Tri-Cities, Wa, 5 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services for Eleanor will be held in Minnesota at a future date. Memorials in Eleanor's honor may be sent to the or Stand Up to Cancer.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Feb. 24, 2019