Eleanor Lemke
Avon - A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 8, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Albany, MN for Eleanor Lemke, age 83, who died Tuesday at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home after fighting a courageous battle against cancer. Inurnment will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery.
A gathering of friends and relatives will be from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. Friday morning at the church.
Eleanor was born on December 31, 1935 in Albany, MN to Jacob and Ida (Radtke) Christen. She married Norman on January 9, 1954 in the Parsonage at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Eleanor enjoyed fishing, gardening, canning, embroidering, sewing and watching The Young and the Restless.
Survivors include her children, Karen (Melvin), Brian (Sue), Kevin (Cheryl), Duane (Deb), Dale, Carol (Dean), Debra (Ed), Darrell, Gloria (Richard), Lisa (Tony); sister, Helen Lemke; sister-in-law, Lorraine Sager; 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norman; son-in-law, Dale Evens; daughter-in-law, Kathy Niebolte; and her brother, Harold Christen.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Pastor Kutter, Dr. Schweiters, the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home, CentraCare Health and Hospice Care Staff.
Memorials are preferred.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019