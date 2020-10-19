Eleanor M. FischerSt. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00AM Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Mary's Cathedral upper church in St. Cloud for Eleanor Fischer age 92 of St. Cloud who died Sunday at St. Benedicts Nursing Home in St. Cloud. The Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate and entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7PM at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to services Friday at the church in St. Cloud. Daughters of Isabella will pray at 4:00 PM and Parish Prayers will be at 6:00 PM on Thursday.Eleanor was born January 11, 1928 in St. Cloud to Anthony & Gertrude (Schreifels) Fischer. Eleanor was the 2nd of 5 children loved and raised in Waite Park, MN. She attended catholic grade school in Waite Park and later graduated from Cathedral High School, then she worked in the optical business where she made many friends.Eleanor married Duane J. Fischer at St. Mary's Catholic Cathedral church in St. Cloud where they were active members for over 60 years. Eleanor soon decided that she would do better working at home raising the 4 children that her and Duane had. Eleanor's family and her catholic faith were always a first concern. When the children went off to St. Mary's grade school, Eleanor volunteered at St. Mary's Church on committees and the parish council. She also spent time visiting elderly and home bound people, acting as companions.Eleanor volunteered at the St. Cloud Hospital for 25 years. She was very active in the children's lives and also enjoyed playing bingo and making trips to the casino with friends. Eleanor volunteered well into her 80's when suddenly she became legally blind in both eyes. Soon after Alzheimer's became the big health problem in her life.Survivors include her husband Duane of St. Cloud; children, Thomas D. (Jodi) of St. Cloud; Susan (Mike) Wocken of Watertown; Paul (Gina) of Sartell; Donald (Sharon) of Zimmerman; 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, brother, Herman (Marion) Fischer of St. Cloud; brother in law, George Nistler of St. Cloud.She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Stella Schueller, Viola Dombrowski, and Jeanette Nistler, daughter in law, Shelley Fischer.Memorials are preferred to St. Mary's Cathedral in St. Cloud.Special thank you to the staff and caregivers at St. Benedict's Senior Community for their care of Eleanor.