1/1
Eleanor M. Fischer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor M. Fischer

St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00AM Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Mary's Cathedral upper church in St. Cloud for Eleanor Fischer age 92 of St. Cloud who died Sunday at St. Benedicts Nursing Home in St. Cloud. The Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate and entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7PM at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to services Friday at the church in St. Cloud. Daughters of Isabella will pray at 4:00 PM and Parish Prayers will be at 6:00 PM on Thursday.

Eleanor was born January 11, 1928 in St. Cloud to Anthony & Gertrude (Schreifels) Fischer. Eleanor was the 2nd of 5 children loved and raised in Waite Park, MN. She attended catholic grade school in Waite Park and later graduated from Cathedral High School, then she worked in the optical business where she made many friends.

Eleanor married Duane J. Fischer at St. Mary's Catholic Cathedral church in St. Cloud where they were active members for over 60 years. Eleanor soon decided that she would do better working at home raising the 4 children that her and Duane had. Eleanor's family and her catholic faith were always a first concern. When the children went off to St. Mary's grade school, Eleanor volunteered at St. Mary's Church on committees and the parish council. She also spent time visiting elderly and home bound people, acting as companions.

Eleanor volunteered at the St. Cloud Hospital for 25 years. She was very active in the children's lives and also enjoyed playing bingo and making trips to the casino with friends. Eleanor volunteered well into her 80's when suddenly she became legally blind in both eyes. Soon after Alzheimer's became the big health problem in her life.

Survivors include her husband Duane of St. Cloud; children, Thomas D. (Jodi) of St. Cloud; Susan (Mike) Wocken of Watertown; Paul (Gina) of Sartell; Donald (Sharon) of Zimmerman; 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, brother, Herman (Marion) Fischer of St. Cloud; brother in law, George Nistler of St. Cloud.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Stella Schueller, Viola Dombrowski, and Jeanette Nistler, daughter in law, Shelley Fischer.

Memorials are preferred to St. Mary's Cathedral in St. Cloud.

Special thank you to the staff and caregivers at St. Benedict's Senior Community for their care of Eleanor.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
1900 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 252-2522
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved