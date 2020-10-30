Elizabeth A. PaetznickSt. Cloud -Betsy was born May 26, 1950 in Minneapolis to Stewart & Ruth (Greaves) McIntosh. She married James Paetznick on November 20, 1978 in Iowa. Betsy worked in retail for a sporting goods company in Minneapolis and most recently at Berger Brothers. She enjoyed spending time playing golf, swimming, bowling in couples league and fishing with Jim.She is survived by her husband Jim of St. Cloud; step daughter, Brye Lynn (Olivier) Vankerk of Minneapolis, step grandchildren, Theo Matthijs and Nils Xavier, brothers, Stewart Jr. (Kathy) McIntosh of St. Paul; Bruce (Kathy) McIntosh of Brainerd, and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, and aunt, Jean McIntosh.A memorial service will be at a later date. Entombment will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls.