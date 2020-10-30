1/1
Elizabeth A. Paetznick
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth A. Paetznick

St. Cloud -

Betsy was born May 26, 1950 in Minneapolis to Stewart & Ruth (Greaves) McIntosh. She married James Paetznick on November 20, 1978 in Iowa. Betsy worked in retail for a sporting goods company in Minneapolis and most recently at Berger Brothers. She enjoyed spending time playing golf, swimming, bowling in couples league and fishing with Jim.

She is survived by her husband Jim of St. Cloud; step daughter, Brye Lynn (Olivier) Vankerk of Minneapolis, step grandchildren, Theo Matthijs and Nils Xavier, brothers, Stewart Jr. (Kathy) McIntosh of St. Paul; Bruce (Kathy) McIntosh of Brainerd, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and aunt, Jean McIntosh.

A memorial service will be at a later date. Entombment will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
1900 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 252-2522
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved