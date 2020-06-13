Elizabeth Berns
Elizabeth Berns

Wayzata - Elizabeth, "Beth", (née Torborg Mendiola) age 48, of Wayzata, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020 after a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Preceded in death by her father, Dr. Ramon Mendiola.

Survived by her loving husband, John, and their five children: Lincoln, Katie, Allison, Charlotte, and Maria.

Also survived by her mother, Theresa Mendiola (née Torborg), her siblings: Margie Vechell, Marie Devins, Tricia Fischer, John Mendiola and Ann Sichak, her parents-in-law, Jerry and Ruth Berns, her siblings-in law: Jim Berns, Becky Lueck, and Julie Berns, as well as many other loving family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to: St. Bartholomew's Catholic School, 630 E. Wayzata Blvd, Wayzata, MN 55391.

Beth was a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister. In addition, Beth shared her gift of healing as a chiropractor and acupuncturist for many years.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a private Mass of Christian burial at St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church, and interment of ashes to follow at Summit Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date.

To view complete obituary please visit web site: HodroffEpstein.com




Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
126 East Franklin Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 871-1234
