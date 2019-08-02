Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Sauk Rapids, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Sauk Rapids, MN
Elizabeth C. "Betty" Benoit


1929 - 2019
Elizabeth C. "Betty" Benoit Obituary
Elizabeth C. "Betty" Benoit

Sauk Rapids - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Elizabeth C. "Betty" Benoit, age 90 of Sauk Rapids who died Wednesday at The Good Shepherd Community. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Betty was born May 24, 1929 in Mayhew Lake to Valentine and Mary (Lehman) Schueller. She married Willard Benoit on September 8, 1947 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Betty was a homemaker and lived in Sauk Rapids all her life. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was a life member of St. Monica's Society (Christian Mothers). She was also a member of the Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992 Auxiliary. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, embroidery, gardening, baking, playing cards and Bingo. Betty was a loving and compassionate mother who had a great sense of humor and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Steve (Donna) of Aitkin, David (Donna), Donald (Diane), Linda (Dayle) Tenney, Dan (Julie) and Rose all of Sauk Rapids, Kevin (Sue) and Lisa (Brent) Griffith all of Sartell; brother, Robert of Foley; sister, Barbara Block of Lastrup; 25 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willard; children, Thomas, Tammy and Tina; sister, Marilyn; and brother, Raymond.

Obituary, video tribute, and guestbook available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 2, 2019
