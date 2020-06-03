Elizabeth "Betsy" J. Luberts
Sauk Rapids - Mass of Christian Burial will be at a later date at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Elizabeth "Betsy" J. Luberts, age 64, who passed away Monday at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.
Survivors include her husband, Patrick "Pat" of Sauk Rapids; son and daughter, Brian of San Diego, CA and Angela (Matt) Fox of Sartell; mother, Theresa Burggraff of Little Falls; sisters and brothers, Sue (Greg) Brown, Mary Kay (Doug) Cook, Jane (Tim) Bauerly, Dave (Donna) Burggraff, Joe (Melanie) Burggraff, Kris (Kenny) Brausen, Kevin (Janet) Burggraff, and Julie (Tony) Lukasavitz; grandchildren, Ava and Ethan Fox; and many nieces and nephews. Betsy was preceded in death by her father; and son, Eric.
Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com
Sauk Rapids - Mass of Christian Burial will be at a later date at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Elizabeth "Betsy" J. Luberts, age 64, who passed away Monday at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.
Survivors include her husband, Patrick "Pat" of Sauk Rapids; son and daughter, Brian of San Diego, CA and Angela (Matt) Fox of Sartell; mother, Theresa Burggraff of Little Falls; sisters and brothers, Sue (Greg) Brown, Mary Kay (Doug) Cook, Jane (Tim) Bauerly, Dave (Donna) Burggraff, Joe (Melanie) Burggraff, Kris (Kenny) Brausen, Kevin (Janet) Burggraff, and Julie (Tony) Lukasavitz; grandchildren, Ava and Ethan Fox; and many nieces and nephews. Betsy was preceded in death by her father; and son, Eric.
Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.