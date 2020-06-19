Elizabeth J. "Betsy" Luberts
Elizabeth "Betsy" J. Luberts

Sauk Rapids - Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Elizabeth "Betsy" J. Luberts, age 64, who passed away Monday, June 1, at her home. Rev. Timothy Baltes will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 24 with a prayer service at 4:00 p.m. at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Betsy was born April 1, 1956 in Little Falls to Ernest "Ernie" & Theresa (Czech) Burggraff. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical College with a degree in nursing. Betsy married Patrick Luberts on Oct. 11, 1975 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant for CentraCare for 40 years, retiring in 2016. Betsy was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church where she was very involved in the prayer list. She was also a member of the Hope Chest Cancer Support Group. Betsy enjoyed four wheeling, volleyball, fishing, traveling, picking blueberries, spending time at the cabin, Monday Lunch Ladies Group, taking trips with the volleyball girls, family reunions in Bowlus, and spending time with her grandkids. She was strong, supportive, helpful, always willing to listen, and always impacted people and made connections. Most importantly she was most proud of her family.

Survivors include her husband, Patrick "Pat" of Sauk Rapids; son and daughter, Brian of San Diego, CA and Angela (Matt) Fox of Sartell; mother, Theresa Burggraff of Little Falls; sisters and brothers, Sue (Greg) Brown, Mary Kay (Doug) Cook, Jane (Tim) Bauerly, Dave (Donna) Burggraff, Joe (Melanie) Burggraff, Kris (Kenny) Brausen, Kevin (Janet) Burggraff, and Julie (Tony) Lukasavitz; grandchildren, Ava and Ethan Fox; and many nieces and nephews. Betsy was preceded in death by her father; and son, Eric.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
